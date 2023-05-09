1 Killed, 2 Seriously Hurt in Kandiyohi County Crash
SPICER (WJON News) -- One person was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County.
The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. Monday near Spicer.
A pickup driven by a 79-year-old man was going south on County Road 9 when it went through the intersection with County Road 10 and collided with a car. The pickup driver died in the crash.
The 28-year-old woman driving the car was taken to the hospital in Willmar with serious injuries. A 41-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was ejected from the vehicle and was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A four-month-old boy was not hurt.
The names of the people involved have not been released.
