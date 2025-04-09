Central Minnesota Farmers Markets Receive Grant Money

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some local farmers markets are getting a grant to help them promote themselves.

Compeer Financial's Fund for Rural America has awarded nearly $29,000 in Farmers Market Grants.

This year's grants are helping 23 farmers market organizations in Minnesota with up to $1,000 for marketing, technology, or educational efforts.

Also, 12 farmer vendors are receiving grants of up to $500.

Farmers markets are largely volunteer-driven.

The farmers markets in Sauk Rapids, St. Cloud, and Paynesville all received grant money.

This is the 7th year Compeer Financial has offered these grants under its Farm Credit cooperative's giving program. Over, the program has distributed nearly $87,000 in grants in Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

