Central Minnesota Farmers Markets Receive Grant Money
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some local farmers markets are getting a grant to help them promote themselves.
Compeer Financial's Fund for Rural America has awarded nearly $29,000 in Farmers Market Grants.
This year's grants are helping 23 farmers market organizations in Minnesota with up to $1,000 for marketing, technology, or educational efforts.
Also, 12 farmer vendors are receiving grants of up to $500.
Farmers markets are largely volunteer-driven.
Get our free mobile app
The farmers markets in Sauk Rapids, St. Cloud, and Paynesville all received grant money.
This is the 7th year Compeer Financial has offered these grants under its Farm Credit cooperative's giving program. Over, the program has distributed nearly $87,000 in grants in Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- Oil Prices Plummet As Trump Tariffs Spark Fears of Recession
- Tri-CAP Encouraging You To Keep Applying For Energy Assistance
- Great River Children's Museum Now Offering Yearly Memberships
- Man Visiting, Documenting All 856 Minnesota Communities
10 Once-Beloved TV Shows That Have Faded Away
The history of television is littered with once-beloved series that are now all but forgotten.