Family Escapes House Fire in Stearns County

MEIRE GROVE (WJON News) -- A family has been displaced after their house started on fire.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were called at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday to a house fire at 25 Highway 4 South in Meire Grove.

Thirty-year-old Dunia Cuadra-Lopez was sleeping inside along with her two children. She says she woke up to the smoke alarms going off and found active flames near the rear side of the house.

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

The interior and exterior of the house sustained significant damage.

Get our free mobile app

The Red Cross is helping provide services to the family.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

READ RELATED ARTICLES