FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A two-vehicle crash on Friday morning sent both drivers and all of the passengers to the hospital.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 8:10 a.m. in Fairhaven Township south of St. Augusta.

The sheriff's office says a pickup driven by 44-year-old Bernardo Saaverda of South Haven was southbound on County Road 7 while a van driven by 27-year-old Hassan Adan of St. Cloud was eastbound on County Road 146.

Authorities say Adan failed to stop at the intersection, and the vehicles collided. Saaverda, Adan, and the passengers in both vehicles were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries.

No other names were released by the sheriff's office.

