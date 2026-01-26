UNDATED (WJON News) -- The crowded field of Republican candidates running for Minnesota Governor has decreased by one. Chris Madel, in a video posted on social media Monday morning, has announced he is dropping out of the race.

I cannot support the national Republicans' stated retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so.

Madel says he initially supported the originally stated goals of the federal ICE operation in Minnesota of locating and deporting the worst of the worst from our state. However, he says it has now extended far beyond its original focus.

United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship. That's wrong. ICE has authorized its agents to raid homes using a civil warrant that needs only be signed by a border patrol agent. That's unconstitutional, and it's wrong.

Madel calls Operation Metro Surge, "an unmitigated disaster".

He says the second reason he is dropping out of the race for governor is that he is a pragmatist, and the reality is that the national Republicans have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota.

In his video, he also calls out two other candidates running for governor who are members of the Minnesota House Republican leadership, who he says have done nothing to properly investigate Minnesota fraud other than to write strongly worded letters.

Madel announced his candidacy on December 1st.

There are still at least 11 other Republican candidates in the field vying to be the next governor of Minnesota. Precinct caucuses are coming up next week.