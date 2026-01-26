District 742 likes to recognize their students and staff that achieve. Laurie Putnam says the Tech morning show students used generative AI to extend and create. The group made a music video called "We need you here". Putnam says some of the students chose that theme based on their personal experiences about depression. Earlier in the school year, CentraCare expressed their concerns with depression among young people. This video is being considered for an upper Midwest Emmy Award.

Spelling Achievements

The District also has 6 students who've advanced from the District spelling bee to the regional event. The regionals will be held at St. Cloud State in February.

MLK Honors

29 students from the district have been recognized at the Martin Luther King Jr. event for their essays, visual arts and spoken word entries. Putnam says she is proud of all of these achievers.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, click below.