Extreme Heat, Strong Storms in Minnesota Monday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Temperatures peak in the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points in the upper 70s to produce heat indices from 100-110.

National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories for much of central and southern Minnesota.

National Weather Service
The Enhanced Risk for strong storms has been expanded eastwards to include more of western Wisconsin, as strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to arrive in western Minnesota by late Monday afternoon to evening and progress eastwards.

