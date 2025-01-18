Extreme Cold Warning, Cold Weather Advisory for MN

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for northern parts of Minnesota and a Cold Weather Advisory for the southern part of the state.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The Extreme Cold Warning will be in effect until Tuesday afternoon and includes Morrison and Todd counties.

For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero are expected.

Get our free mobile app

For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 44 below zero are expected.

The coldest impacts are expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings.

Gusty winds will remain elevated through this weekend. Winds will range from 25 to 30 MPH today and 20 to 25 MPH Sunday into Monday.

If someone might have frostbite or hypothermia, seek medical attention immediately!

READ RELATED ARTICLES