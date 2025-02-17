Extreme Cold Stretch Continues in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some of our coldest weather of the season will continue for the next few days in Minnesota.
A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Monday. And Extreme Cold Warning will then be in effect from 9:00 p.m. on Monday until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. And Extreme Cold Watch will be in place from late Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.
For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 35 below.
For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below expected.
For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below possible.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
