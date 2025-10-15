January 13, 1946 - October 11, 2025

Funeral services will be 11:00AM Monday, October 27, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Evelyn Rosenbush, 79 of St. Cloud who died Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Edenbrook Care Center in St. Cloud. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Sunday and 1 hour prior to services Monday all at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Evelyn was born January 13, 1946 in Minneapolis to Elmer & Lorraine (Evans) Fox. She met Robert Rosenbush in high school and started dating when they were sixteen years old. They were married on February 18, 1967 in Minneapolis. Evelyn worked in housekeeping at area nursing homes for many years until her retirement. She is a member of St. Jospeph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Evelyn liked spending time outdoors. She had a love for her dogs/grand puppies/great grand puppies. She enjoyed watching tv, playing solitaire and liked to cook and bake. She most importantly loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Billie Jo Kruize of St. Cloud; Bobbie Jo (Jonathan) Paumen Sr. of Becker; Bonnie Jo (Terry) Durgin of Becker; siblings, Barb Fox of Minneapolis; Alan (May Lou) Fox of Plymouth; Margie (Mark) Kray of Minneapolis; Mary (Mike) Bade of Savage; brother-in-law, Jim Ward of Crystal; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2020, mother and father-in-law, Charles & Elizabeth Rosenbush, her dog princess, son in law, Sgt Kurt Kruize, grandson, Robert Paumen, and sisters, Katie Ward and Marion White.