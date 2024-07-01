Evelyn M. Thelen, 86, St. Martin

February 15, 1938 - June 28, 2024

attachment-Evelyn Thelen loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2024, at the St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Evelyn M. Thelen, age 86, who died at the CURA Care Center, Melrose, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, at the St. Martin Parish Center in St. Martin, MN. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service.

Evelyn was born on February 15, 1938, in Albany, MN to John and Johanna (Lesser) Ebensteiner. She married Mark Thelen on June 17, 1958, in Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Albany, MN.

Evelyn and Mark lived in rural St. Martin and farmed together for 40 years. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, puzzles, hunting, fishing, baking, and spoiling her grandchildren. Evelyn was a member of the St. Martin Parish, Choir, Christian Women, and Director of Dining Room for Parish Festivals.

Survivors include her children, Lois (Cedric) Buermann, Linda (Dave) Klaphake, Joel (Vonna), Lila (Steve) Brown, Jesse, Mark Jr. (Lucy); 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and her sister, Doreen Hodel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mark (March 2022); infant twin sons, Gary and Larry (December 1958); granddaughter, Angie (Klaphake) Hopfer (August 2020); siblings, Albin, George, Elmer, Tony, Dolores, Genny, Eddie, and baby boy.

Evelyn lived the past six years at Pine Haven in Melrose. The family would like to thank the staff and CentraCare Hospice for the excellent care she received.