February 12, 1934 – September 23, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 26, 2025 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Evelyn L. Luckeroth, age 91 of St. Cloud who passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Evelyn was born in Little Falls to Louis and Rose (Lipinski) Smuda. She married Emil Luckeroth in 1962. Emil was killed in a work accident. Evelyn then worked at Lanz Optical and in the lunch program at School District 742. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Evelyn enjoyed word puzzles, spending time outside, the fall, pumpkin spice, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sons, John and Mark of St. Cloud; siblings, John Smuda, Geradine Smuda; and many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 1975; and siblings, Gerald and Raymond Smuda.