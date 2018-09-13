Evelyn G. “Evie” Haber, 96, St. Cloud

March 14, 1922 - September 13, 2018

Funeral services celebrating the life of Evelyn G. “Evie” Haber, 96, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 17, 2018 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Evie passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Bruce Timm will officiate. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 16th at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Evie was born on March 14, 1922 in Juanita, North Dakota to Niels and Marie (Helgesen) Andersen. She married Norman Haber on September 21, 1947 at Grace Lutheran Church in Brandon, Minnesota. She lived in St. Cloud most of her married life. Evie and her husband co-owned and operated K&H Electric where she was the bookkeeper. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, the St. Cloud VFW Post #428 Ladies Auxiliary and the St. Cloud Eagle’s Aerie #622 Ladies Auxiliary.

Evie enjoyed bowling (active with her bowling league well into her 80’s.), dancing, loved nature and was very active with the church. Above all she treasured spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Nancy (Michael) Baethke of Indianola, Iowa, Bruce (Eva) of Motley, Mark (Char) Haber of St. Joseph, Lynette (Scott) Varner of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman in 2000; infant daughter, Marilyn; brothers, Helger, Elmer, Henning and Frimoth Andersen; and sisters, Elly Jacobsen and Esther Dalburg.

A special thank you to Cherrywood Advanced Living and St. Croix Hospice for their outstanding care.

Memorials are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church.