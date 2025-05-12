Evelyn E. Gazett, 86, Rice

August 18, 1938 - May 11, 2025

Memorial services will be at a later date for Evelyn E. Gazett, age 86, of Rice who died Sunday, May 11, 2025 at her home surrounded by her family.

Evelyn was born August 18, 1938 in Sauk Rapids to Gustav and Ida (Leiser) Poganski. She married George M. Gazett on February 16, 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Evelyn lived in the Sauk Rapids/Rice area most of her life and worked as an Administrative Assistant for NSP/Xcel for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family at the lake in Nevis, gardening, flowers, watching the birds, traveling and spending time at the beach, listening to Elvis songs and watching Wheel of Fortune. Evelyn had a heart of gold and was caring, generous and always there for others.

Survivors include her sons, Gregory (Deb) Gazett of Rice, Geoffrey (Holly) Gazett of Rice; grandchildren, Grayson and Kailey and sister, Dorothy (Rock) Burreson of California. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George on December 26, 2020 and twin granddaughters, Gabrielle Jo and Hailey Ann.