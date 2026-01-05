June 6, 1938 - January 3, 2026

Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN for Eugene Milton Van Hauen age 87. Mr. Van Hauen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on January 3, 2026, at Little Falls Health Center in Little Falls, MN. The Reverend John Gabrielson will officiate. Burial of the urn will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at Atonement Lutheran Church.

Gene was born on June 6, 1938, in Clara City, Minnesota, to John and Ruth (Schrader) Van Hauen. He graduated in 1956 from Willmar High School and attended college in St. Cloud before proudly serving his country in the United States Navy. Following his military service, Gene returned to St. Cloud, where he dedicated 37 + years as an Engineering Technician for the City of St. Cloud.

Gene was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cherished time spent with family and friends. He enjoyed golfing at Wapicada, fishing, hunting,wintering for 26 years in Arizona, and attending his grandsons’ sporting events. He was an active member at Atonement Lutheran Church and Lord of Life in Arizona. Known for his quick wit, wisdom and wonderful sense of humor, Gene brought laughter and warmth to those around him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61½ years, Sharon; daughters Gretchen of Waite Park and Heidi (Kevin) Morse of Olivia; grandsons John and Charlie Morse; and nieces Sandy (Ron) Leviton and Karen (Jeff) Dunn. Along with many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth; his sister, Dorothy; and his niece, Tracie Cotton.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Rose V. and Stephanie at the VA, Moments Hospice, Serenity Village in Avon, and Little Falls Health Services Nursing Home for their compassionate care and support.