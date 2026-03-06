June 12, 1946 - March 3,2026

Nancy Haas passed away at home on March 3, 2026, in St. Cloud, at the age of 79.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the Discovery Church in Sauk Rapids, MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be a luncheon following the service.

Nancy Jean (Smith) Haas was born June 12, 1946, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester to Irvin Peter and Florence Mae (Keckhafer) Smith. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1964 and Luther College in 1968. She married Jeffry Haas on July 1, 1967. After college she taught at Nuremberg American High School in Furth, Germany. Upon returning to the United States, she taught at Mayo High School in Rochester, at Onamia High School in Onamia, and for District 742 in St. Cloud. Her last 24 years were spent at St. Cloud Chrisitan School as both a teacher and volunteer. Her hobbies included reading, baking, sewing, knitting, quilting, and crafting.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Jeffry; sons, Eric, and Matthew; daughter-in-law, Heather, and her grandchildren, Andrew, John, Lily, and Bethany.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marilyn; brother, Bob; sister-in-law, Judy, and brother-in-law, Bob.