July 10, 1936 - March 4, 2026

Karolyn “Kelly” A. Wischmann, age 89, of St. Cloud, MN, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Kelly was born July 10, 1936, in Hutchingson, MN to Angus and Delores (Gillman) Kosek. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1954. Kelly was united in marriage to Glenard “Glen” Wischmann on April 16, 1955, at the Vineyard Methodist Church in Hutchinson, MN. In 1959 the couple moved to Litchfield, MN. They lived there until 1972 when they moved to St. Cloud, MN. In 1983 they moved to Valley City, ND where they lived until Glen retired in 1991 when they moved back to St. Cloud. During her life Kelly worked as a dental assistant, as office support at the Meeker County hospital in Litchfield, in foodservice for District 742 and at Herberger’s Interiors. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she was very active and had a close group of friends. Kelly took great pride in the cleanliness of her home, enjoyed cooking, cleaning, traveling, trips “up north”, shopping, and attending social gatherings with her friends and family.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Lindsay of St. Louis Park, MN; son, Steve (Lori) Wischmann of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Kenny Kosek of Dassel, MN, Jane (Mike) Linder of Hutchinson, MN, and Ralph (Sheila) Kosek of Plymouth, MN; two grandchildren, Adrienne Lindsay, of St. Cloud, MN and Mitchell (Joshua) Wischmann-Rodriguez, of Groveland, FL; and son-in-law, John Lieberg, of St. Cloud, MN;

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen on May 27, 2017; daughter Susan W. Lieberg on December 10, 2016; and sister, Ruthie Sullivan.