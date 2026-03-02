June 15, 1951 – February 27, 2026

Marie Jeanette Lynch, 74, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, February 27, 2026, at The Good Shepherd Lutheran Home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Marie was born on June 15, 1951, in Fargo, ND to Ervin and Betty (Hugh) Richter. She married the love of her life, Michael Lynch, on August 4, 1974, in St. Cloud. Marie’s career was as a secretary specializing in insurance, first at Milbank Mutual and later at Holes-Webway, Progressive, State Farm, and finally at Long Term Care Advisors in Sartell where she retired in 2012. She loved volunteering at her granddaughter’s elementary school, gardening, embroidery, cross stich, watching old movies, reading, baking, playing board games, and spending time with “The Girls”. Marie will be remembered for being honest, caring, blunt, having quick wit, and being an always ready Uber for The Girls.

She is survived by her daughter, Megan Lynch; granddaughters, Madison and Sophia Lutz; sisters, Carol Gaetz and Delores Richter; sister-in-law, Kathy Richter; brothers-in-law, John Gaetz and Bernie Klejeski; nieces and nephews, Ryan Gaetz, Nicholas Gaetz, Cara Fischer, Erich Richter, Kayla Thor, Jared Richter, and Angela Klejeski.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael; brother, James Richter; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Klejeski.