August 24, 1968 – February 4, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Stacy Price passed away at home on February 4, 2026. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the Benson Funeral Home. A visitation will take place one hour prior at the funeral home, with a luncheon held following the service.

Stacy was born on August 24, 1968, in Glendale, Arizona, to David and Val McNeil. One of the milestones she was most proud to celebrate was March 5, 2002—her sobriety birthday. She devoted her life to a career in nursing, where her compassion and gift for serving others touched countless lives. She earned her LPN degree from Ridgewater College in 1994. Later, while working full-time as an LPN, she and a friend drove to the metro area two nights a week for two years to earn their RN degrees.

Stacy was a source of comfort, humor, and unconditional love. Her greatest joy was being a devoted mother to her three children, Taylor, Trevor, and Tyler. She cherished spending time with friends, family, and her fur babies; creating lasting memories; baking wonderful desserts; relaxing in the sun in her hammock; and returning to her Arizona roots to spend time with family. She will be remembered for her heart of service, unwavering kindness, love of hosting family gatherings, and deep devotion to her family. Stacy’s tough, compassionate, and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to know her.

She is survived by her father, David (Minnesota Mom, Vicky) McNeil; partner, Mike Kosloske; children, Taylor (Hannah Carey), Trevor (Mariah Theuringer), and Tyler Price; step-son, David Hoyt; brothers, Mike (Sherry) McComb and Mike (Shelby) McNeil; sisters, Terri (Jim) Murray and Mindi (Brian) Schmidt; father-in-law, Douglas Kosloske; mother-in-law, MaryAnne Stephany; sisters-in-law, Cynthia (Mike) Doherty and Michelle DeGree (Marielle Gatenby); several nieces and nephews; and her dogs, brown Maggie and blonde Maggie.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Val McNeil; sisters, Maryanne Stavne and Michelle Baker; and dogs, Harley, Dobi, and granddog Max.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Stacy’s name to an animal shelter of your choice are preferred.