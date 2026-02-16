February 28, 1938 – February 11, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Cecelia Prokosch, who died on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Friday, February 20, 2026, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Saturday, February 21, at 10:30 a.m.

S. Cecelia was born February 28, 1938, to George and Gertrude (Walter) Prokosch in Bird Island, Minn., the fourth of six children. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School and St. Mary’s High School in Bird Island. She entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery on September 12, 1957, was received into the novitiate as Sister Josita on June 17, 1958, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1959, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1962. She returned to her baptismal name in 1969 and celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 2009 and her 60th Jubilee in 2019.

S. Cecelia earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics with minors in secondary education and philosophy at the College of Saint Benedict (CSB) in St. Joseph. She also earned a master’s degree in home economics and institutional management at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. S. Cecelia also attended Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn., Mankato State College in Mankato, Minn., Texas Technical University in Lubbock, Texas, and Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan. She became a registered dietician in 1977.

S. Cecelia served as an educator in home economics at Cathedral High School in St. Cloud,

Pierz Memorial High School in Pierz, Minn., St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring, Minn., and at CSB. S. Cecelia was food service director for the combined food services departments at the monastery/CSB and taught food and nutrition classes at CSB at the same time. She also served in the Formation Program and on many committees. S. Cecelia was subprioress of Saint Benedict’s Monastery from 1995-2005 and also served the monastery as director of human resources and hospitality coordinator. From 2016-2020, S. Cecelia participated in the Benedictine Values Education Program addressing the topics of community and hospitality. She moved to Saint Scholastica Convent in 2020 and continued a ministry of prayer.

S. Cecelia is survived by members of her Benedictine community, her brothers, Vern (Helen) and Stan (+Janet), her sister, Bernice (+Daryl) Flood, as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her baby brother and her sister, Helen (+Clarence “Pete”) Lingl.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.