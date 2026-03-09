July 8, 1932 – March 6, 2026

Cherita Gay Theisen, age 93, of St. Cloud, formerly of Detroit Lakes passed away on March 6, 2026, at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 11:00 AM Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 11:00 am in Oak Grove Cemetery, Detroit Lakes, MN.

Cherita was born on July 6, 1932, in Manyaska Township, MN to Cecil and Mae (Ash) St. John. She was married to Eugene A. Theisen on April 14, 1951. Cherita’s greatest joys were spending time with her family and playing card games, especially Cribbage, Flinch and Pinochle. She was a former member of the Detroit Lakes United Methodist Church where she was very active, making many placemats and greeting cards.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Kathy) Theisen of Dakota Dunes, SD; Paul (Debbie) Theisen of St. Cloud, MN, and Jane (Harlan Peters) Chapa of Montevideo, MN; siblings Judy Terhune of Willmar, MN, Dan (Renee) St. John of Fairmont, MN, and Scarlett (Larry) Slater of Sabin, MN; brother-in-law, Ken Thamert; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren with another to be born soon.

Cherita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene Theisen on November 10, 1996; son, John Theisen; grandson, David Theisen; and sister, Doris Thamert.