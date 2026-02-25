January 24, 1935 - February 19, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Don Casey, age 91, passed away at home on February 19, 2026, in Sartell, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud MN. A Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at the church.

Don was born on January 24, 1935, in Jacksonville, Illinois to Donald, and Kathryn (Hempel) Casey. Growing up, Don lived in many cities in IL, MN, IA, and WI. He spent his college years in St Cloud MN at SCSU where he made life-long friends, and graduated from the U of M. Through mutual friends Don met Arlene Arness, and they were married September 29, 1962, in Minneapolis, MN. They shared over six decades together.

Don spent his professional life working for newspapers in Mason City, IA, New Ulm, MN, Moline, IL, and Chillicothe, OH before returning to Minnesota to join the St Cloud Times in April 1975 as Editor. He remained with the St. Cloud Times until his retirement in January 1997. Upon retirement, Don continued to engage in thoughtful news commentary using a pseudonym. Don participated in the St. Cloud Rotary Club and enjoyed golfing and dining with friends at the St. Cloud Country Club. He had a strong faith and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of St. Cloud, for over 50 years. He was actively involved with the finance committee.

Don, and Arlene wintered in Mesa, Arizona for over 25 years. Never a fan of cold weather, Don loved the fact that he had family he enjoyed spending time with living in both states. Don will be remembered by those closest to him as someone filled with kindness, and dedication. He had a quiet demeanor, big heart, and quick wit. Don was a good listener, and when he spoke his words were thoughtful, and intentional.

Don is survived by his wife, Arlene; daughters, Debra (John) Grittner – Royalton MN, Kathie (Craig) Cigich, Sun Lakes AZ, and Michelle Casey – Tempe AZ; grandchildren, Jeremy (Brittany Jo) Grittner, and David (Jordyn) Grittner, Taelyn Casey, McKenna Casey, and Madden Casey; great-grandsons, Caden Grittner, and Levi Grittner.

He was preceded in death by his parents Donald, and Kathryn Casey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to First Presbyterian Church, St Cloud MN.