January 13, 1933 – February 26, 2026

Together again … Lois Agnes (Lindquist) Cederholm was reunited in heaven with Harvey, her beloved husband of 73 years on February 26, 2026, at the age of 93.

The youngest of three daughters, Lois was born to August and Edith Lindquist on January 13, 1933, in Lancaster, MN. Lois and Harvey were married in 1952, and after his service in the U.S. Navy, they eventually put down roots in Maple Plain, where she settled into the role of “mom.” By the late 1960s, she found a career in medical bookkeeping and billing, until retiring to their lake home in South Haven in the 1990s.

She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. She had a beautiful singing voice (church choir), and whether waltzing through the living room with the vacuum cleaner hose as her partner or nights out with friends at Medina Ballroom ~ oh, she loved to dance!

If asked, she would most certainly say “I haven’t done anything.” But we could never have asked for a better mom.

Lois is survived by daughter Jillaine Young (Fred) and son Joel (Jan), grandson Kyle (Kiersten), two great-grandchildren Jacob and Aubree, plus many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Harvey, her parents and both sisters, Evelyn and Marian. Together, Lois and Harvey will go home to Lancaster on a future date. A small memorial service will be held at that time.

We would sincerely like to express our gratitude to the caregivers at Chateau Waters and Quiet Oaks Hospice for their wonderful care and devotion.