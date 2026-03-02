February 14, 1937 - February 28, 2026

The Mass of Christian Burial for Ramona Voltin will be held on Friday, March 6, 206, at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held at Embolm Brenny Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM. Burial will take place at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierz, immediately following the service. Services will be livestreamed, the link to which can be found by going to www.embolmbrennyfuneral.com/obituaries/ramona-voltin.

Ramona “Monie” Valentina Voltin from Little Falls, formerly from Pierz, went to her heavenly home to be with God after a long battle with illnesses. Ramona was born at home in Swanville. Her father was the late Alfred Reinke Sr. Her mother was the late Olga (Steffen) Reinke. Her father was a carpenter who had to work away. Her mom was disabled by severe RA, but did beautiful embroidery. Hers was a family of 13 children, with Adeline passing of an illness as a child, and Carol being stillborn. The rest all graduated from Swanville High as their parents wanted. Despite hardships, they had a lot of fun, laughter, memories, pets, and many stories that Ramona loved to tell. She was raised Lutheran, and her parents taught them good values and hard work. After graduating, Ramona worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Gabriel Hospital. She met Lloyd at the Falls Ballroom.

Ramona felt blessed to marry the love of her life, Lloyd Voltin, on June 9, 1960. They shared the same values. She was baptized Catholic on Christmas Eve, 1961. They bought the farm from Lloyd’s parents. They were blessed to have five children: Kevin, Janelle, Kimberly, Kelly, and Jolie. All of them attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Healy High. Ramona and Lloyd passed on to their kids, not only good values and hard work, but having a lot of fun, laughter, memories, pets, and to love telling stories like them. Both loved seeing their grandchildren. They were blessed to have 40 years together. Lloyd passed away from a heart attack, on November 12, 2000, BJ, her “baby” a small poodle, died shortly after him. She got a new one, Max. She volunteered as a Foster Grandparent for preschoolers at Pioneer Elementary for 7 years. In 2003 she sold the farm. Kim and Danny live on part of it. She bought a house in Little Falls with Janelle and brought Max, Pal a Shepard, and Flame a cat. Kelly moved in later. She enjoyed their cat Angel, reading, collecting angels and cardinals, and decorating. Ramona felt blessed that the family kept growing. She also felt blessed Janelle was her caretaker, with other family helping, including the late Gavin Majerus.

Cherishing her memory are her Children: Kevin (Laurie) Voltin, Janelle Voltin, Kimberly (Danny) Tretter, Kelly Thomsen, Jolie (Paul) Davis; Siblings: Beatrice Golombecki, Alfred (Pat) Reinke, Valerie (Dave) Sobania; Grandchildren: Kristy (Scot) Grittner, Mindy (Rick) Bue, Harli Thomsen (Justin Walcheski), Ali (Nic) Fessenden, Kaci Thomsen (Tyler Donek), Kaylee Majerus, Katrina (Jesse) Wheeler, Matthew Voltin, Michael Voltin (Kelsey Jones), Mark (Cindy) Voltin, Marty Voltin, Jeremy Davis; 18 Great-Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great-Grandchild expected, and many extended family and friends.

She is reunited in heaven with her Husband: Lloyd Voltin; Great-Grandchild: Gavin Majerus; Parents: Alfred and Olga Reinke; Siblings: Doris Lane, Doreen Ehrenberg, Arlene Campbell, Jean Drevlow, Don Reinke, Leola Strom, Heinie Reinke, Adeline Reinke, Carol Reinke; Lloyd’s parents: John and Susan Voltin; Best Friend, Carol Strom; Miscarried: 6 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.