Eugene Robert Koenig, 69, South Haven

November 13, 1952 - December 13, 2021

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Eugene Robert Koenig, age 69 of South Haven. He died suddenly on Monday, December 13, 2021 at his home. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Gene was born on November 13, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Eugene H. Koenig and Arlene (Schultz) Schmit. He grew up in St. Cloud attending both public and catholic grade schools, and graduated from Tech High School in 1971. After school he went to work in the area as a mechanic, truck driving and working for the railroad. He went on to be the father of three sons; Corey, Chad, and Kyle.

He enjoyed dirt track racing with his boys, old tractors, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He also enjoyed the outdoors, nature (birds), cooking and eating what he cooked. “Albany Pioneer Days” was an annual event he thoroughly enjoyed for the last 40 years. Polka music was also close to his heart. He’d call his mom every time “Molly B” came on RFD TV to make sure she had it on.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Eugene Sr.; his Pops, Raymond Schmit and other family members.

Gene is survived by his mother, Arlene Schmit of St. Cloud; his significant other, Angel Ley of South Haven; his three sons, Corey (Katrina) of Sauk Rapids, Chad (Constance) of Little Falls, and Kyle (Lisa) of Gilman; grandson, Jacob (Beth) of St. Cloud; great grandson, Oliver; sisters, Janet Dukowitz of Little Falls, Sandy Weisman (John Schield) of St. Cloud and Karen Johnson (Mark Voigt) of St. Augusta; and other relatives and many friends.