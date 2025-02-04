Estle Nelson, 90, Cold Spring and formerly of Clearbrook

March 15, 1934 - January 30, 2025

Estle (Eisert) Nelson, of Cold Spring, formerly of Clearbrook, passed away on January 30, 2025, at the age of 90. She was born on March 15, 1934, in Crookston, Minnesota, to George and Freda (Pearson) Eisert.

Estle attended Crookston Agricultural College (A.C.) for high school, where she met the love of her life, David Nelson. As a freshman, she caught his eye, and they married on April 11, 1951. Soon after, they purchased their farm in Clearbrook, where they raised their family and became active members of the community.

Life on the farm was Estle's passion. She loved tending her garden, often singing, and praying as she harvested its bounty. A dedicated farmer's wife, she cherished the opportunity to work alongside David, especially during the busy harvest seasons.

Estle's commitment to her community shone brightly. She volunteered her time with 4-H and the Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO), but her deepest involvement was at the First Baptist Church of Clearbrook where she served many roles. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life.

In her quieter moments, Estle enjoyed the company of a good book. She also had a ministry of encouragement, faithfully writing letters to family and friends near and far. As a mother, Estle was devotedly invested in the lives of her children while actively living out her faith and values for them. To her family, she was a dedicated prayer warrior, lifting each of them by name in her daily prayers.

After 72 years on the farm and at her beloved church in Clearbrook, Estle moved to Cold Spring at the age of 89. Her strong faith and positive spirit allowed her to quickly find a new faith community, where she was warmly embraced and loved during her 20 months there.

Estle was preceded in death by her parents, George and Freda Eisert; her sister, Merlene (Eisert) Radi; her brothers, Gaylan, Verlyn, and Allen Eisert; her loving husband, David Nelson; her firstborn son, Terry Nelson; and her great-granddaughter, Aubry Nelson. Estle is survived by her six loving children Carrie (Darrell) Cox, Wendell (Jill) Nelson, Vicky Phillips, Sandy (Tim) Gray, Randy (Jana) Nelson, Craig (Debbie) Nelson; her 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; and her three sisters, Arlys Brantner, Sheryl Hughes and Claryce Thomas. She leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and service.

A small service will be held in Cold Spring at the Benedictine Assumption Chapel, Monday, February 17 at 4pm. A memorial of life service will be held on March 15th at the First Baptist Church of Clearbrook. Visitation 10:00 AM, funeral at 11:00 AM with lunch to follow in the church basement. Please give memorials: Navigators for ministry of Jesse Cox or First Baptist Church of Clearbrook. A family burial will be in June.