Estelle J. Meemken, 97, Waite Park

January 14, 1925 - June 24, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Estelle J. Meemken, age 97, of Waite Park, who passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at her home. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Parish Prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Estelle was born on January 14, 1925 to Theodore and Frances (Albers) Kremers in Collegeville, Minnesota. She grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. She was united in marriage to Roman H. Meemken on November 25, 1947 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Estelle worked for Herberger’s, as a sales clerk, for many years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved caring for and spending time with her family. She was especially devoted to caring for her developmentally disabled son, Jim. During her free time, she enjoyed sewing clothes for herself and her family, traveling on road trips with her family as well as on bus trips with her friends, going to the casino, listening to Old Time music and dancing. Estelle also enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering for Midstate ARC, where she served as Treasurer for many years and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where she was active on many committees and assisted children in the Church’s School Library. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Christian Women.

She is survived by her children, Dennis of Waite Park and Doug (Jennie) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Jason of St. Cloud and Chad (Jennifer) of Albany; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Stella of Albany; siblings, Mary Jane Scholtes of Sauk Rapids and Al (Yvonne) Kremers of St. Cloud, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roman; son, Jim; siblings, Ted (Bernice) Kremers, Rose (Richard) Meemken, and Dennis Kremers; and brother-in-law, Gene Scholtes.

A special thank you to Visiting Angels of St. Cloud, especially Raeann, for their loving and compassionate care of Estelle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.