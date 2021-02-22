Ervin David, 87, Foley

April 28, 1933 - February 20, 2021

Ervin David, age 87 of Foley passed away February 20, 2021 at Eden Brook Care Center, St. Cloud, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 PM, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. Rev. Joseph Bachowski will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, February 23rd at the Foley Funeral Home and from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial with full Military Honors will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Ervin Philip David was born April 28, 1933 in St. George Township, Benton County, Minnesota to William and Mathilda (Brunn) David. As a young man, he farmed with his father before entering the United States Marines where he served honorably from 1953-1955. He married Lois Kuhn on February 28, 1957 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church and she preceded him in death on April 10, 1999. He later married Violet (Miller) Moeller on September 22, 2001 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Ervin farmed most of his life and also worked in building construction for Winkelman Building Enterprises where he was job site supervisor. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends every Saturday in Santiago; old time music; singing; woodworking and the occasional auction. Ervin knew many people, had many friends, and will be remembered for being a kind and friendly man. He was an active member of the Foley American Legion where he served on the funeral Honor Guard for many years; member of the Duelm Knights of Columbus and a life member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

He is survived by his wife, Violet, Foley and daughter, Betty David, Maplewood, stepson Donald Moeller (Delores), Foley, step grandchildren Jill (Rob) Moeller, Josh Moeller, Foley, and Chad Moeller, step great grandson Gavin Moeller, Foley, his sister Agnes Hoffmann, Pillager, nieces, nephews and their children. He is also survived by in-laws: Pat David, Foley, Darlene Kuhn, Brainerd, David Kuhn, Foley, Leon Moeller, Foley, Jay Kuhn, Missouri, and Violet's siblings: Celia Marquette, Maple Lake and Ruth (John) Pappenfus of Royalton.

Preceded in death by his infant daughter Jolene, 1973, wife Lois, 1999, son Barney, 2003, daughter Michelle, 2020, his parents, siblings Donald, Bill, Celia, Eleanor, Katherine, and Helen. He was also preceded by: Myrtle David, Joe Ruhoff, Rueban Brambrink, Gene Denfeld, David Hoffmann, Delores "Whoopee" Moeller, Arlene & Gervais Kosloski, Alfred "Buzzy" Kuhn, Gene Kuhn, Priscilla Kuhn, Delia Marquette, Chuck & Virginia Miller.