Ermenia Loxtercamp, 94, Lake Henry

February 27, 1930 - January 10, 2025

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Ermenia was born February 27, 1930 in New Munich to Theodore and Elizabeth (Leukam) Thull. She married Raymond Loxtercamp on August 22, 1950 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. They made their home in the town of Lake Henry until moving to their farm just outside of town in 1979.

She raised her six children and had a heart of service for family and church. She was an active member of St. Margaret’s Parish, Catholic United Financial, Catholic Order of Foresters, St. Margaret’s Society and Christian Women. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing, crafting and being on the farm. Faith and family were most important to her.

Ermenia is survived by her children Diane (Bruce) Fuchs of Paynesville, Linda (Tom) Eveslage of New London, Mary (Chuck) Hennen of St. Martin, Karen (Curt) Atkinson of Hawick, Ruth (Randy) Knowles of Euless, Texas, and Mark (Renee) Loxtercamp of Cold Spring, 18 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, one great great grandson, siblings Linus Thull of Greenwald, Anthony (Rose) Thull of Meier Grove, Herb (Lori) Thull of Melrose, Lucille (Ron) Lieser of Paynesville, sister-in-law Rita Loxtercamp of Sauk Centre, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ermenia is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray (2014), two infant daughters, sister Jeanette Utsch, brother Robert Thull and sister-in-law Annella Thull.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.