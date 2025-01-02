Shake Off the Cold Temperatures for the Eras Swiftie Skate

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Swifties will be taking over Lake George this Saturday.

The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department is hosting an Eras Swiftie Skate.

Programmer Cassie Woischke says they'll be recreating Taylor Swift's wildly popular world tour.

We're going to do the Eras Tour set list. I had the community vote on surprise songs. She always did two surprise songs that changed from each concert. I was excited to have the communities input on what songs they wanted to hear.

Woischke says, besides the popular music, she's got some other fun things planned for the night as well.

Otherwise we'll have ice skating, friendship bracelet making supplies for friendship bracelet trading, hot chocolate, popcorn, just good fun.

The event is free and no pre-registration is required. You are encouraged to bring your own skates, but there will be some skates available free of charge on a first-come first-serve basis.

The Eras Swiftie Skate runs from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. this Saturday.

On Saturday, January 18th the Park and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Winter Chill. That will be from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Riverside Park. That is also a free event and does not require pre-registration.

Snowshoeing for Beginners (ages 10 through seniors) will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Riverside Park, and also on Saturday, February 22nd from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 pm. at Riverside Park. Those events are free but pre-registration is required and the classes are limited to 20 people in each session.

