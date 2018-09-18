Emma Brausen (Warzecha), 95, St. Cloud

June 19, 1923 - September 18, 2018

Emma Brausen (Warzecha), age 95, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Community (Memory Lane) in Sauk Rapids, with her daughter at her side.

Emma was born June 19, 1923 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Mary (Morgal) Warzecha. She married Leander Brausen on May 3, 1944 and they lived in St. Cloud their entire marriage. They had a daughter Jean Marie. They also had 3 sons, Ronald Lee (1952), Richard Allen (1952) and Wayne Joseph (1956). Even though their sons were full term, they all passed away at 3 days old. On July 10, 1958 they adopted a son Duane.

Emma is survived be her daughter Jean Ritten and son Duane Brausen, grandsons Mike Ritten and Daniel (Megan) Ritten, granddaughter-in-law Jenny Ritten, 9 great grandchildren: Mason, Spencer, Cade, Cole, Steven “Clay”, Tyler and Owen Ritten and Kelsey and Glori Reed and her brother Sylvester (Pat) Warzecha.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lee (1986), 3 infant sons, grandson Steven Lee Ritten and sisters Angeline Lesmeister and Rose Christle, and brothers Joe, Leo, Aloysis, and Louis Warzecha.