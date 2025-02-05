Elmer J. Haus, 86, Kimball

August 20, 1938 - February 4, 2025

attachment-Elmer Hauys loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake (Marty), MN for Elmer J. Haus who passed Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice. Burial will be in the Holy Cross parish cemetery. Elmer was a devout Catholic and was an active member of the Holy Cross Parish since his baptism in 1938.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. A rosary will be prayed at 7:45 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the church.

Elmer was born on the family farm near Pearl Lake (Marty), MN to Henry and Anna (Klehr) Haus. He married Delores Miller February 12, 1958, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN and together they later purchased the family farm from Henry and Anna. Elmer and Delores ran the family farm with their (6) children. Elmer took pride in the fact that 2025 marked the milestone of the Haus Farm earning the Century Farm status from the Stearns County Historical Society. Elmer enjoyed his passion of working the family farmland into his twilight years.

Elmer will forever be remembered by family and friends for his love of a good laugh. He enjoyed fishing with his wife Delores and hunting and fishing with his family and friends.

Elmer’s surviving family includes his devoted wife of 67 years Delores; children, Irene Haus, Darlene (Mark) Rosten, Sandy (Pete) Stein, Duane (Sandy) Haus, Dennis (Gwen) Haus, Larry (Laurie) Haus; ten grandchildren: Nicholas Stein, Brittany (Grant) Kierzek, Eric Stein, Ashley (Brady) Radke, Christopher Haus, Trevyn (Andie) Haus, Keegan (Elise) Haus, Kira Haus, Harper Haus, Hattie Haus; two great-grandchildren, Violet Kierzek, Audrey Haus; sisters-in-law, Marian (Cyril) Haus and Dorothy (Alvin) Haus.

Elmer the youngest of 7 children, was preceded in death by his siblings, and brother/sisters-in-law, Adella (Marcus) Salzer, Severin (Lorraine) Haus, Alvin Haus, Virgil (Lorraine) and (Lois) Haus, Eldred Haus, Irene (Bernard) Garding and Cyril Haus.

Elmer’s family would like to thank the staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice for the care given during the final days of his journey to heaven.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice.