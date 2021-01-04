Elmer Edward Kenning, 77, Luxemburg

May 27, 1943 - December 30, 2020

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church in St. Augusta, MN for Elmer Edward Kenning, age 77 of Luxemburg, MN. Mr. Kenning died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Matthew Crane will be the celebrant. Burial will be at St. Wendelin’s Parish Cemetery at Luxemburg. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at St. Mary’s Help of Christian’s Parish gathering space in St. Augusta from 4- 8 PM and also one hour prior to the services.

Elmer was born on May 27, 1943 in St. Cloud, the son of Edward A. and Isabelle (Gondringer) Kenning. He attended school in St. Augusta and grew up on the family farm near there. He was united in marriage on October 19, 1968 to Barbara Ann Moser at St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church in St. Augusta, MN. Four children were born to this union. They have lived on a farm south of Luxemburg since they were married.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator for both Schmidt Construction and Joe’s Construction for many years before retiring in 2012.

He enjoyed being a heavy equipment operator, playing with his tractors, farming, supporting the Vikings, Twins, and being there for his kids and grandkids, when they participated in sports, piano playing, FFA, and their many activities.

He was a long-time member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Luxemburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Leonard.

He is survived by; his wife of 52 years Barbara of Luxemburg; four children, Charlene (Chad) Kenning-Nigg of Marshall, MN, Anthony (Christine) Kenning of Clearwater, MN, Bruce (Cassie) Kenning of Annandale, MN, and Patrick (Kimberly) Kenning of Monticello, MN; 13 grandchildren, Caden, Jadzia, Avery, Kessler, Presley, Finley, Jaxon, Camryn, Sutton, Payton, Aurora, Athena, and Attica; one sister, Lorraine (Steve) Mader of Avon, MN; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.