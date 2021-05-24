Elmer A. Salo, 71, Milaca

June 14, 1949 - May 22, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Elmer A. Salo, age 71 of Milaca, who passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living, Princeton. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Waasa Cemetery, Embarrass at a later date.

Elmer was born to Arvo E. and Mayme (Makkyla) Salo on June 14, 1949, in Biwabik. He graduated from Silver Bay High School in 1967. Elmer married Nancy Hawthorne on June 29, 1968. They were married for 38 years and to this union three children were born. They later divorced.

Elmer and Nancy owned a gas/service station in Finland, MN, early in their marriage. They later sold the station and moved to Waupaca, WI, for a year where he managed a Western Station. After this, he was transferred to Spring Lake Park, MN, and worked at Tom Thumb as a manager for a few years. They eventually settled in Princeton where he ended his career working as a machinist for EW Tooling until he retired after 23 years. Elmer also spent time as member of the Princeton Fire Department from 1980 to 2003. On September 9, 2007, Elmer married Linda, and together they bought a house in Milaca where they resided until he moved to Sterling Pointe.

Elmer enjoyed fishing, woodworking, hunting, going to dirt track races, NASCAR, playing on a golf league, going to the casino, spending time at his hunting shack or cabin, and most of all, playing with and attending his grandchildren’s events. He also enjoyed playing the lottery as he was always very lucky and even won two sweet jackpots.

Elmer is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Danny (significant other, Leslie) of Concord, CA, Carrie (Robert) Saby of Mora, and Jeffrey (Amber) of Rice; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Cassandra, Elizabeth, Rabecka, Aleachia, Douglas, and Robert; brother, Dave Salo of Cambridge; former wife, Nancy; aunt, Pearl; uncle, Jack; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna; brother-in-law, Dick; and sister-in-law, Heidi.