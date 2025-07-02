Motorcycle Crash In Elk River Sends Rider To The Hospital
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. on Highway 169 in Elk River.
Fifty-one-year-old Keith Pearson of Blaine was traveling south on the highway when he crashed at the intersection with 217th Avenue Northwest.
Pearson was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Elk River Ambulance, Elk River Fire Department, and Elk River Police Department.
