Elizabeth “Liz” Sloan Blauer, 66, Milaca

April 6, 1958 - December 28, 2024

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2025 at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud for Elizabeth “Liz” Sloan Blauer, 66, who passed away Saturday, December 28, 2024, at her home in Milaca, MN, surrounded by her loved ones. Rev. Tim Lambert will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Liz was an inventor, an entrepreneur, an architectural designer and a problem solver; excelling at whatever she put her mind to. Liz loved to learn new things and share with others about what she knew. Everything she did was intentional and with passion; healthy living, her horse, and Star Trek. Liz’s relationship with the Lord was no different. Following Jesus for more than 50 years, she loved studying God’s word and working on applying it to her life.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Liz’s dear friends, Karen and Kevin, Tom and Lisa, Sarah, and Penny

Liz is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years, Brad.

Left to cherish Liz’s memory is her daughter, Lauren; and many other friends and family members.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.