Elizabeth “Liz” A. Gill, 82, St. Cloud

May 23, 1940 - December 8, 2022

attachment-Elizabeth Gill loading...

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Elizabeth A. Gill, 82 of St. Cloud who died Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Chaplin Kate Nienaber-Gapinski will officiate. Burial will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM-12:45 PM Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Elizabeth was born May 23, 1940 in St. Cloud to Frederick W. & Matilda M. (Weber) Hartman. She married Eugene V. Gill on August 13, 1963 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Liz was a devoted wife and homemaker. In later years, she began working as a Credit Clerk for the St. Cloud Times - retiring in 2004. Throughout the years, Liz and Gene spent many days and weekends going to flea markets and auctions. She enjoyed spending time baking, scrapbooking, cross-stitching, and crafting. Liz also enjoyed feeding and watching birds in her yard.

Liz is survived by her children, Barbara (Steve) Orvis of St. Cloud; Robert of Fridley; David (Kim) of Savage; grandchildren, Christopher Orvis, Alex Gill, Sam Gill, Riley Gill, and Brandan Gill, brothers, Frederick Hartman of Hugo: James Hartman of St. Cloud.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2006 and 2 year old brother, Ralph.