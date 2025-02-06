March 13, 1940 - February 5, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, February 28, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Betty Motschke, 84 of St. Cloud and formerly of Waite Park who died Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at Cherrywood Assisted Living in St. Cloud. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in Waite Park.

Betty was born March 13, 1940 in St. Cloud to Thomas & Rosemary (Mastey) Novak. She married Reinhard Motschke on October 20, 1958 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Reinhard died suddenly in 1998. She married Marcel Brenny on May 11, 2007 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park. Betty worked at Holes Webway and later for Northern Wire for 26 years. She is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park and was active in the Christian Women’s Society. She was also a member of NARF. She enjoyed spending time Canning, gardening, knitting, crocheting and playing cards. Betty loved old time music and dancing with her husband Reinhard. She loved camping and traveling, she took many trips including to Germany and Alaska. Betty and Reinhard enjoyed spending winters in Mission, Texas for many years. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was real disciplinarian to her six boys.

She is survived by her sons, Kevin (Jean) of St. Cloud; Ken of Rockville; Robert of Sartell; Russell of St. Joseph; Dale of Hutto, TX; grandchildren, Hannah, Collin, Ariel, Zach, Mason, Connor, Emilee, Shane, and Megan, great grandchildren, Amelia, Tilly, Macy, Graham and Ruby, 5 step children and 10 step grandchildren, she is also survived by her sisters, Rosy Pulczinski of Bemidji; Eileen Bialka of Zimmerman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son, Douglas, sister, Evelyn, brothers, Norbert, Adam, Alvin and Leroy, as well as 3 infant siblings, Johnny, Rita and Theresa.