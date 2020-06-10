Elizabeth “Betty” A. Ahmann, 79, Richmond

May 11, 1941 - June 7, 2020

Elizabeth “Betty” A. Ahmann, age 79, passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital due to the corona virus and pneumonia surrounded by the dedicated medical staff on June 7, 2020. A private burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Betty was born on May 11, 1941 in St. Cloud to Hugo and Mary (Becker) Ahmann. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School. She worked for many years at Frenchy’s Supper Club in St. Cloud. After leaving there she worked at Stearns Manufacturing in Sauk Rapids then Cold Spring Granite. Betty retired in her 50’s and cared for her mother when the family moved to Richmond, MN. She also did care giving for her two brothers in their last years. Betty lived a simple and quiet life. She was very committed and took great pride in keeping the family farm land farmed. She enjoyed maintaining her yard for many years until her health issues made this impossible. She then enjoyed putting puzzles together and feeding the birds, squirrels and deer daily so she could sit and view them outside her window.

Betty is survived by her sisters, Mary (Pete) Thome, Donna (Bob) Feldhege, and Ann (Harold) Remold; brother in-law, Wilfred Dietman; many nieces; nephews and special friend, Connie Nelson.

Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Peter, Paul, John (Elaine), Elmer (Marlys) Ahmann; sister, Leona Dietman; many nephews and a niece.

Special Thanks to Mary and Vern for always looking out for Betty’s needs as a neighbor, Great Niece Jeannie for her visits and giggles. Additional thanks to Fr. Mark Stang, Dr. Eric McFarling for his dedication to the Covid unit at the St. Cloud Hospital along with nurse Elizabeth for holding Betty’s hand at the time of her passing. We commend Richmond Rescue and Mayo Ambulance for responding urgently during this pandemic.

Memorials preferred to Adventure Coffee, Protectors Cup, to a member in Covid medical care, Paynesville Hospital, St. Cloud Hospital, Mayo Ambulance, Richmond Rescue, Crosiers Onamia or your favorite animal shelter.