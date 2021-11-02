Elizabeth “Beth” Latare, 71, Cold Spring

July 5, 1950 - October 31, 2021

A Memorial Mass will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Elizabeth “Beth” Latare, age 71, who died Sunday surrounded by her family at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 12 noon to 1:15 p.m. in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Beth was born in Childs, MD to James and Nancy (Beamer) Eder. She married William Latare August 30, 1975, in West Des Moines, IA.

Above all, Beth was a wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was a trainer with BI Inc. in Eden Valley. Beth enjoyed nature, especially hummingbirds and dragon flies.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Paul, Gail McKuhn, Mary (Dale) Slye, Katherine Latare, Arnie, Anna (fiancé, Jeremy); 15 grandchildren; siblings, Rusty (Joan) Eder, Sr. Anne Elizabeth Eder, Sr. Susan Louise Eder, and Sr. Francis Carol Eder.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Philip Eder.