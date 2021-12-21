Elisabeth Studer, 97, St. Joseph and formerly of St. Wendel

July 6, 1924 - December 18, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Elisabeth Studer, age 97 of St. Joseph and formerly of St. Wendel, who passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Serenity Place in St. Joseph. Reverend Virgil Helmin will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph and one hour prior to services at the Church on Tuesday.

Elisabeth was born on July 6, 1924 in Freeport to Peter and Walburga (Rueter) Hoeschen. She married Roger Studer on April 8, 1947 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Elisabeth was a homemaker all her life. She was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church and Christian Women.

Elisabeth enjoyed fishing, crocheting, embroidering, and quilting. She especially loved the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Tom (Alice) of St. Joseph, Barbara Woitalla of Albany, Mary (Andy) Panek of Avon, David of Avon and Ken (Janet) of Avon, 18 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Elisabeth is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roger in 2010; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Studer; son-in-law, Raymond Woitalla; siblings, Ben Hoeschen, Claude Hoeschen, Lorraine Boeckers, and Edna Boeckermann.