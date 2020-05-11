Electrical Issue Believed To Start Fire At Kimball Group Home

KIMBALL -- Authorities say an electrical issue is believed to be the cause of a fire at a Kimball group home this weekend.

Fire crews responded to Loesch Supportive Living Services at 9517 Echo Road in Maine Prairie Township around noon on Saturday.

The owner of the group home says they received a call from an employee saying there was smoke inside the residence, but no flames were seen.

Authorities say all residents were able to get out safely.

The fire was found in the floor cavity on the main floor where it was extinguished. A small portion of the residences did sustained some damage.