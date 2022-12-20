Electric Company Urges You to Prepare for Possible Outages

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With another major storm headed our way power companies want you to prepare now for the possibility of a power outage.

East Central Energy says trees are still weighed down by last week’s snow. ECE forestry crews and contractors have been out, addressing high-risk trees that could pose an outage risk, but it is impossible to know what kind of situations will arise.

They say with such extreme weather, power outages are a possibility.

They advise you to limit travel plans, watch out for downed lines, stock up on necessities and use generators safely.

Regular outage updates will be shared on ECE’s Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

After last week's storm, Crow Wing Power Company had as many as 10,000 customers without power at the peak.