Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Watch in Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are still preparing for a major winter storm to hit Minnesota right before the Christmas holiday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch which will be in effect from Wednesday morning through late Friday night.

We could see between five and 10 inches of snow in central Minnesota throughout the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

There is also a Wind Chill Watch that will go into effect on Thursday evening and last until Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 50 miles an hour. Wind chill readings could drop to 40 below zero.

Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Caleb Grunzke at NWS-Chanhassen says:

"It's going to be affecting pretty much everywhere in the central United States.... The whole state of Minnesota is going to be affected, and in fact this very cold air will be traveling down to Texas and Oklahoma."

The Weather Service is advising Minnesotans who can't leave for their holiday destinations by early Wednesday to postpone any travel until Saturday. They say driving conditions could be life-threatening and air, bus and train travel will also likely be affected.