Election 2024: Stearns County Election Results
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County commissioner retains his seat and a referendum question has passed overwhelmingly.
For Stearns County Commissioner in District 2 incumbent Joe Perske got 9,984 votes or 62 percent and his challenger Jerry Theisen got 6,104 votes or 38 percent.
The Stearns County ballot question for a new Justice Center has overwhelmingly passed with 62 percent voting yes and 38 percent voting no. Residents have voted to increase the county's sales tax by .375% up to $325 million for up to 30 years.
