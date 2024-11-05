Election 2024: St. Joseph City Results

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The new mayor of St. Joseph is Adam Scepaniak. Voters elected him with 1,415 votes or 44 percent.

Coming in second was Jon Hazen with 1,196 votes, or 38 percent. Third was Bob Loso was 561 votes or 18 percent.

Get our free mobile app

The two people elected to the St. Joseph city council are the incumbent Kelly Beniek with 1,870 votes or 42 percent and Adam Schnettler with 1,329 or 30 percent. Coming in third was Troy Goracke with 1,169 votes or 27 percent.

READ RELATED ARTICLES