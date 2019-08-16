Eleanor Catherine (Bohlsen) Leddy, 99, St. Cloud

May 10, 1920 - August 15, 2019

Eleanor Catherine (Bohlsen) Leddy, age 99, was called from this life on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN on Monday, August 19, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation preceding at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

She was born on May 10, 1920 in Le Sauk Township to the late Theodore and Anna (Finneman) Bohlsen. Eleanor was united in marriage to Harold R. Leddy at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud on November 28, 1940. She is survived by her children; Diana (Joseph) Krautbauer, Buffalo; Greg Leddy, San Marcos, CA; Sharon (Allan) Lahr, St. Cloud; Thomas, St. Cloud; Richard (Mary), St. Cloud; and, LuAnne (Dennis) Chandler, St. Cloud; 20 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.

Eleanor was primarily a homemaker; however, in her younger years she was employed at the St. Cloud Hospital, the Fairgrounds Ballroom and the VA Medical Center.

She was a woman of deep faith, having served as mass lector and assisting in jail ministry. She enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, artwork, seasonal decorating, bible study, golf, and was always involved in a 500 card group. Her visits to the Model College of Hair Design were a special treat for her. Above all, Eleanor cherished her family, relatives, and friends and was never without funny stories of her life to tell.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Harold on September 17, 2008 and siblings: Angeline Feddema; Dorothy Justin; Alvina Ohman; Lorraine Heim; Florence Bohlsen; Baby Edward Bohlsen; Frances Bohlsen; Albert Bohlsen; Raymond Bohlsen; Norbert Bohlsen; Baby Bohlsen; Jeanette Moore and Delores Buttweiler.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Marie Guanzon, St. Croix Hospice staff and Ridgeview Assisted Living staff for their care and compassion.