Eldred W. Athmann, 89, Sartell

December 19, 1933 - April 18, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday April 24, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Eldred William Athmann, 89 of Sartell, who died Tuesday April 18, 2023 at the Edgewood Senior Living in Sartell. The Rev. Thomas Olson will officiate, and burial with full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Sunday April 23, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9 am Monday at the church in St. Cloud.

Eldred was born December 19, 1933 in St. Cloud to Hubert and Katherine (Schoenberg) Athmann. He married Mary Ann Lieser on May 20, 1957 at the Church of St. Michael in Spring Hill. Eldred served his country in the United States Army. He was employed for over forty years at Electrolux/Franklin Manufacturing in St. Cloud as a Plant Superintendent until retiring. In retirement, he helped Mary Ann run her home daycare, although she may have viewed it more as simply spoiling all the children. He also enjoyed working parttime for St. Joseph Gas and Bait and discussing all the fishing hot spots with patrons.

Eldred was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, hunting, and fishing. He had fond memories of pheasant hunting trips with his brothers and nephews in South Dakota every October. He was known for his famous barbeque chicken and the old time “circus” music that would ring out of the garage while he grilled. Eldred always had an extremely strong work ethic and forever reminded anyone who would listen “there’s no such thing as can’t.” Likewise, whether you loved or hated whatever you were doing, you never quit something you started. He was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church in St. Cloud, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post 428, The St. Cloud VFW Granite Post 428, and the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie 622. Faith and family were most important to Eldred, and the love for his grandchildren was immeasurable. He treasured watching them play hockey, taking them fishing, spending the holidays together, and most recently sharing a hot chocolate and a long john. Eldred was always first in line to help someone in need and was extremely grateful for everything his extended family and friends had done for him and Mary Ann over the years.

Eldred is survived by his daughter: Jodi (Chad) Gertken of Sartell, his grandchildren; McKenna and Camron Rohe, Cole, Chase, and Caedyn Gertken; great grandchildren; Ryder Hittle, Carson and Holden Gertken, siblings; John Athmann, St. Cloud, Norman (Marlene) Athmann of Paynesville, and Vernon (Donna) Athmann of Sauk Centre.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wife Mary Ann on November 9, 2019 Sisters; Hortense Walz, Lavera Schramel, and Ann Lahr, and three infant brothers Leander, Anthony, and Joseph.