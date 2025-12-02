February 26, 1948 - November 29, 2025

Elden Loren Rasmussen age, 77 died Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. Inurnment will be at Noon, Friday, December 26, 2025, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Elden was born in Milnor, ND to Roy and Lorraine (Miller) Rasmussen. He served in the U. S. Army from June 10, 1968, to June 11, 1971, as a Seargent E-5, infantry soldier. Elden married Doris Adams in 1974 and they had two sons, Scott and Randy. They later divorced. He married Merle Dawson on February 14, 2002.

Elden was a supervisor at Kraft in Melrose, MN for 21 years and a cook at the VA for 22 years. He was a member of the NRA, VFW, American Legion, and AMAC.

He is survived by his son, Scott (Cheryl) and children, Lindsey (Logan), Ashlyn, Faith; son, Randy and children, Taylor, Cole; siblings, Beverly (Thomas) Parkins, Howard (Val) Rasmussen, Shirley Rauhut, Elaine Reger, Alice (Brian) Strand.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Merle (2019); parents; brother, Ivan Moffet, Jr.; brother-in-law, Charles Rauhut.