Elaine M. Poepping, 86, Sartell

May 29, 1934 - September 8, 2020



“Some day you will read in the paper that Elaine Poepping has died --- don’t believe a word of it at that time I shall be more alive with Christ than I have ever been.” – Elaine M. Poepping

A Celebration of Life and Faithfulness will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church for Elaine M. Poepping who passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. John Beck and Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the celebration on Saturday at the church.

Elaine, daughter of Selda and George Maiers, was born on May 29, 1934 in Sauk Rapids. She was united in marriage with Joseph “Joe” Poepping on June 21, 1953 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Elaine was co-owner of Smolnik Electric from 1967-2007. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Altar Guild, Ladies Aid, Bible study, and Sauk Rapids American Legion Auxiliary Post 254. Elaine enjoyed reading and studying the bible. She was steadfast in her faith and never wavered. Elaine was extremely proud of each family member for their individuality and achievements. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her family. She had a great sense of humor and liked to partake in innocent pranks but truly had a heart of gold and the wonderful ability to talk to anyone.

Elaine is survived by her children, Cindy Abraham of Sauk Rapids and Scot (Becky) of Lonsdale; brother, Wayne (Margie) Smolnik of Sauk Rapids; sister-in-law, Peggy Smolnik of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Tiffany (Ty) Forner, Mindy (Ryan) David, and Austin (Jerreise); great grandchildren, Riley, Carter, Jackob, Isabella, Brenten, Kylee and Sophia; and special neighbors, Mike and Nancy Kuefler Family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe on November 28, 2019; son-in-law, David Abraham; and brothers, Jim and Dick Smolnik.

The family would like extend a special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital, fourth floor surge one, especially Whitney and Deb for the comfort and care that was given to Elaine; and to Winnie Doroff for the years of unwavering friendship.